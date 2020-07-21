All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 8903 Olmstead Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
8903 Olmstead Park
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:54 PM

8903 Olmstead Park

8903 Olmstead Park · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8903 Olmstead Park, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home on a corner lot. The home has an eat in kitchen, refrigerator, upgraded kitchen faucet, light fixtures, ceiling fans and granite counters. It is wired for surround sound in the game room and the third bedroom, which can be used for a media room. Master bedroom and bath are downstairsCable connections are available throughout the home. The backyard has a covered patio, both privacy and iron fencing, and a view of the neighborhood statue. Access to pool, water park, and sports park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8903 Olmstead Park have any available units?
8903 Olmstead Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8903 Olmstead Park have?
Some of 8903 Olmstead Park's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8903 Olmstead Park currently offering any rent specials?
8903 Olmstead Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8903 Olmstead Park pet-friendly?
No, 8903 Olmstead Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8903 Olmstead Park offer parking?
Yes, 8903 Olmstead Park offers parking.
Does 8903 Olmstead Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8903 Olmstead Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8903 Olmstead Park have a pool?
Yes, 8903 Olmstead Park has a pool.
Does 8903 Olmstead Park have accessible units?
No, 8903 Olmstead Park does not have accessible units.
Does 8903 Olmstead Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 8903 Olmstead Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8903 Olmstead Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 8903 Olmstead Park does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Meadows
14001 Oak Mdws
Universal City, TX 78148
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview
Castle Hills, TX 78213
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
Evans Ranch
1234 Evans Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX 78233
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Preserve on Fredericksburg
10422 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District