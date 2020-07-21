8903 Olmstead Park

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home on a corner lot. The home has an eat in kitchen, refrigerator, upgraded kitchen faucet, light fixtures, ceiling fans and granite counters. It is wired for surround sound in the game room and the third bedroom, which can be used for a media room. Master bedroom and bath are downstairsCable connections are available throughout the home. The backyard has a covered patio, both privacy and iron fencing, and a view of the neighborhood statue. Access to pool, water park, and sports park.