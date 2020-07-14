All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated April 18 2019 at 5:34 AM

8207 Club Meadow

8207 Haven Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8207 Haven Meadow Dr, Bexar County, TX 78109

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This property offers a large living and formal dining area. The kitchen has a large kitchen dining area and walk in pantry. All living areas and laundry room have tiled floors and the bedrooms are carpeted. The laundry room is conveniently located on the bedrooms hallway. The two car garage has an automatic opener. This single story home is located on a dead end street providing for low traffic. The lot has several trees providing shade and a cooled environment. It has a very large living/formal dining area, a dine-in kitchen, and the laundry room right on the bedrooms hallway. It has tiled flooring on the living areas to include living room, formal dining, kitchen, pantry, bathrooms, laundry room and hallway and carpeted bedrooms. The two car garage has a garage opener. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, dishwasher, range, vent hood and has a large pantry. It has an open patio slab in the back yard. The backyard is fenced and has an arbor with an established grape vine.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
This 1952 square feet 1 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 huge living area, 2 dining areas, 1 kitchen, 1 laundry room, a 2 car garage, an open patio, privacy fenced backyard, central heating and cooling, a range, dishwasher, vent hood, and refrigerator. Living areas tiled and carpeted bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8207 Club Meadow have any available units?
8207 Club Meadow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 8207 Club Meadow have?
Some of 8207 Club Meadow's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8207 Club Meadow currently offering any rent specials?
8207 Club Meadow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8207 Club Meadow pet-friendly?
No, 8207 Club Meadow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 8207 Club Meadow offer parking?
Yes, 8207 Club Meadow offers parking.
Does 8207 Club Meadow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8207 Club Meadow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8207 Club Meadow have a pool?
No, 8207 Club Meadow does not have a pool.
Does 8207 Club Meadow have accessible units?
No, 8207 Club Meadow does not have accessible units.
Does 8207 Club Meadow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8207 Club Meadow has units with dishwashers.
Does 8207 Club Meadow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8207 Club Meadow has units with air conditioning.
