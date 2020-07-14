8207 Club Meadow

Amenities

This property offers a large living and formal dining area. The kitchen has a large kitchen dining area and walk in pantry. All living areas and laundry room have tiled floors and the bedrooms are carpeted. The laundry room is conveniently located on the bedrooms hallway. The two car garage has an automatic opener. This single story home is located on a dead end street providing for low traffic. The lot has several trees providing shade and a cooled environment. It has a very large living/formal dining area, a dine-in kitchen, and the laundry room right on the bedrooms hallway. It has tiled flooring on the living areas to include living room, formal dining, kitchen, pantry, bathrooms, laundry room and hallway and carpeted bedrooms. The two car garage has a garage opener. The kitchen includes the refrigerator, dishwasher, range, vent hood and has a large pantry. It has an open patio slab in the back yard. The backyard is fenced and has an arbor with an established grape vine.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This 1952 square feet 1 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 huge living area, 2 dining areas, 1 kitchen, 1 laundry room, a 2 car garage, an open patio, privacy fenced backyard, central heating and cooling, a range, dishwasher, vent hood, and refrigerator. Living areas tiled and carpeted bedrooms.