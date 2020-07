Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This well maintained Converse home features 3 large bedrooms, 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. The home has been painted throughout the interior and includes ceiling fans in all rooms, blinds throughout and garage door opener. Enjoy the large covered deck overlooking the lush backyard. The kitchen opens to the breakfast nook and large family room with fireplace. Close to Randolph AFB, The Forum and more, this home will not last long.