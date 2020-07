Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

7131 Glen Grove Available 10/05/19 7131 Glen Grove - Nice Cozy 3-2-1 Property In Excellent Condition** Ready For Immediate Move In* Living Room With Wood Laminate Flooring* Spacious Kitchen With Breakfast Bar, Gas Cooking, Refrigerator* Bathrooms Are Updated And Look Great** Bedrooms Are Fresh And Feature New Carpet** Elementary School Within Walking Distance* Easy Access To Fort Sam, 410, Downtown



