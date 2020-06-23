All apartments in Bexar County
4627 Stallion Cove

4627 Stallion Cove · No Longer Available
Location

4627 Stallion Cove, Bexar County, TX 78244

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Take a look at this home in Mustang Valley. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath with single car garage located in cul de sac with a large yard. Home has been newly painted with new carpet an updated lighting. Large open floor plan downstairs. Master bathroom has been updated with new tile and large walk-in closets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,375

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

