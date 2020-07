Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely renovated in 2017!! Open floor plan, new high end porcelain tiles in all wet areas, fresh paint for the entire house, new fence. Kitchen boasts new granite counter-tops with glass mosaic back-splash. Eat in kitchen with a granite island. All four bedrooms are upstairs with huge master suit. Master bath has separate tub and shower, dual vanities, his and her closets!! Close to 1604 with easy access to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.