3974 KEY WEST WAY

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated

Beautifully updated home on a corner lot! Attached two-car garage. Large open concept living/dining kitchen area with a second separate living or dining area downstairs. Updated kitchen with new granite counters, refinished cabinets, and a subway tile backsplash. New Flooring throughout including all solid flooring downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 great sized secondary bedrooms and a full master suite. The master bath has a separate tub and a mud set shower, new double vanities, and a humongous master closet.