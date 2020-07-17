All apartments in Bexar County
3974 KEY WEST WAY
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

3974 KEY WEST WAY

3974 Key West Way · (830) 660-1004
Location

3974 Key West Way, Bexar County, TX 78109

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2338 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home on a corner lot! Attached two-car garage. Large open concept living/dining kitchen area with a second separate living or dining area downstairs. Updated kitchen with new granite counters, refinished cabinets, and a subway tile backsplash. New Flooring throughout including all solid flooring downstairs. Upstairs you will find 3 great sized secondary bedrooms and a full master suite. The master bath has a separate tub and a mud set shower, new double vanities, and a humongous master closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY have any available units?
3974 KEY WEST WAY has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3974 KEY WEST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3974 KEY WEST WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3974 KEY WEST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3974 KEY WEST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3974 KEY WEST WAY offers parking.
Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3974 KEY WEST WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY have a pool?
No, 3974 KEY WEST WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY have accessible units?
No, 3974 KEY WEST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3974 KEY WEST WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3974 KEY WEST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3974 KEY WEST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
