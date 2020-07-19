3815 Valencia Peak

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a36f380d5 ----
Beautiful 2 story home in highly desired Bulverde Village, right off Bulverde Rd. Fresh paint and flooring throughout, island kitchen, upstairs living area, oversized bedrooms and large covered back patio for entertaining. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.
*No Pets Allowed* OWNER PREFERS LEASE EXPIRATION TO BE JUNE 2020
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Pool
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage