Bexar County, TX
3815 Valencia Peak
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3815 Valencia Peak

3815 Valencia Peak · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Valencia Peak, Bexar County, TX 78261

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a36f380d5 ----
Beautiful 2 story home in highly desired Bulverde Village, right off Bulverde Rd. Fresh paint and flooring throughout, island kitchen, upstairs living area, oversized bedrooms and large covered back patio for entertaining. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE.
*No Pets Allowed* OWNER PREFERS LEASE EXPIRATION TO BE JUNE 2020

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Pool
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Valencia Peak have any available units?
3815 Valencia Peak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 3815 Valencia Peak have?
Some of 3815 Valencia Peak's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Valencia Peak currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Valencia Peak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Valencia Peak pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Valencia Peak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 3815 Valencia Peak offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Valencia Peak offers parking.
Does 3815 Valencia Peak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Valencia Peak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Valencia Peak have a pool?
Yes, 3815 Valencia Peak has a pool.
Does 3815 Valencia Peak have accessible units?
No, 3815 Valencia Peak does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Valencia Peak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 Valencia Peak has units with dishwashers.
Does 3815 Valencia Peak have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3815 Valencia Peak has units with air conditioning.
