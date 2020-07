Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Super cute home in beautiful Tuscan Oaks, very clean, gated neighborhood with easy access to Highway 281. All homes well manicured. Front yard maintained by HOA. This house features 3 spacious bedroom, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage all in one story, low maintenance yard, green features and sound system Automated to function with "Alexa" Eco voice system, located on a quiet Cul-de-sac. Peaceful neighborhood.