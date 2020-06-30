Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym game room playground pool tennis court

163 Cardinal Way Available 08/01/20 163 Cardinal Way - Beautiful Two Story Home! Featuring Tile In Wet Areas, Kitchen With Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of 42" Cabinets, All Bedrooms are Up With Large Game Room. Master Bath Has Separate Garden Tub & Shower, Double Vanity, Covered Rear Patio. Redbird Ranch is a master planned community with Club House & fitness area, Junior Olympic Swimming Pool, Kids Pool, Tennis court , Basketball court, Playground, Approx. 100 acres of Nature trails, This area is great for Walking, biking & Hiking.



