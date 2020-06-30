All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 163 Cardinal Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
163 Cardinal Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

163 Cardinal Way

163 Cardinal Way · (210) 863-4683 ext. 4683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

163 Cardinal Way, Bexar County, TX 78253

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 163 Cardinal Way · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
playground
pool
tennis court
163 Cardinal Way Available 08/01/20 163 Cardinal Way - Beautiful Two Story Home! Featuring Tile In Wet Areas, Kitchen With Breakfast Bar & Plenty Of 42" Cabinets, All Bedrooms are Up With Large Game Room. Master Bath Has Separate Garden Tub & Shower, Double Vanity, Covered Rear Patio. Redbird Ranch is a master planned community with Club House & fitness area, Junior Olympic Swimming Pool, Kids Pool, Tennis court , Basketball court, Playground, Approx. 100 acres of Nature trails, This area is great for Walking, biking & Hiking.

(RLNE4118129)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Cardinal Way have any available units?
163 Cardinal Way has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Cardinal Way have?
Some of 163 Cardinal Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Cardinal Way currently offering any rent specials?
163 Cardinal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Cardinal Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 163 Cardinal Way is pet friendly.
Does 163 Cardinal Way offer parking?
No, 163 Cardinal Way does not offer parking.
Does 163 Cardinal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Cardinal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Cardinal Way have a pool?
Yes, 163 Cardinal Way has a pool.
Does 163 Cardinal Way have accessible units?
No, 163 Cardinal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Cardinal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Cardinal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Cardinal Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 163 Cardinal Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 163 Cardinal Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodway Apartments
8100 Pinebrook Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Meridian Apartments
680 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Royal Palms
16100 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Amber Hill
5335 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity