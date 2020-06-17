12934 Renley Crest

Amenities
2018 Home - Energy Efficient - Never rented Available - Stunning New Home!! Only a couple of blocks from the elementary school Gas Cook Top, Refrigerator, Microwave, island, granite counters, covered patio with gas hookups. Shopping, dining, golf, and Sea World are just down the road. Foam insulation for energy-efficiency help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills.
Style: Two Story Garage Parking: Two Car Garage,
Ext: Brick, 3 Sides Masonry, Stone/Rock, Roof: Composition Mst BR: Upstairs, Walk-In Closet
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub
Interior: One Living Area, Two Eating Areas, Island Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Game Room, Utility Room Inside, All Bedrooms Upstairs, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Microwave Oven, Disposal, Dishwasher, Pre-Wired for Security, Electric Water Heater, Garage Door Opener, In Wall Pest Control, Plumb for Water Softener
Exterior Fea: Covered Patio, Gas Grill, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Double Pane Windows
Wat/Swr: Sewer System Floor: Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Vinyl Frpl: Not Applicable
Heating: Heat Pump Ht Fuel: Electric Air Cond: One Central
Lot Des: Less than 1/4 Acre Lot Impv: Street Paved, Curbs, Sidewalks, Streetlights
Accessible/Adaptive: Ext Door Opening 36"+, Level Lot
Green: Features - Low Flow Commode, Low flow Fixture, Mechanical Fresh Air, Enhanced Air Filtration / Certification - none / Energy Efficiency - 13-15 SEER AX, Double Pane Windows, Energy Star Appliances, Low E Windows, Dehumidifier, High Efficiency Water Heater, Foam Insulation
