Bexar County, TX
12934 Renley Crest
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

12934 Renley Crest

12934 Renley Crest · No Longer Available
Location

12934 Renley Crest, Bexar County, TX 78253

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2018 Home - Energy Efficient - Never rented Available - Stunning New Home!! Only a couple of blocks from the elementary school Gas Cook Top, Refrigerator, Microwave, island, granite counters, covered patio with gas hookups. Shopping, dining, golf, and Sea World are just down the road. Foam insulation for energy-efficiency help you live a healthier and quieter lifestyle while saving thousands on utility bills.

Style: Two Story Garage Parking: Two Car Garage,
Ext: Brick, 3 Sides Masonry, Stone/Rock, Roof: Composition Mst BR: Upstairs, Walk-In Closet
Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub
Interior: One Living Area, Two Eating Areas, Island Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Game Room, Utility Room Inside, All Bedrooms Upstairs, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan
Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Microwave Oven, Disposal, Dishwasher, Pre-Wired for Security, Electric Water Heater, Garage Door Opener, In Wall Pest Control, Plumb for Water Softener
Exterior Fea: Covered Patio, Gas Grill, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Double Pane Windows
Wat/Swr: Sewer System Floor: Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Vinyl Frpl: Not Applicable
Heating: Heat Pump Ht Fuel: Electric Air Cond: One Central
Lot Des: Less than 1/4 Acre Lot Impv: Street Paved, Curbs, Sidewalks, Streetlights
Accessible/Adaptive: Ext Door Opening 36"+, Level Lot
Green: Features - Low Flow Commode, Low flow Fixture, Mechanical Fresh Air, Enhanced Air Filtration / Certification - none / Energy Efficiency - 13-15 SEER AX, Double Pane Windows, Energy Star Appliances, Low E Windows, Dehumidifier, High Efficiency Water Heater, Foam Insulation

(RLNE5471452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12934 Renley Crest have any available units?
12934 Renley Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
What amenities does 12934 Renley Crest have?
Some of 12934 Renley Crest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12934 Renley Crest currently offering any rent specials?
12934 Renley Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12934 Renley Crest pet-friendly?
Yes, 12934 Renley Crest is pet friendly.
Does 12934 Renley Crest offer parking?
Yes, 12934 Renley Crest offers parking.
Does 12934 Renley Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12934 Renley Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12934 Renley Crest have a pool?
Yes, 12934 Renley Crest has a pool.
Does 12934 Renley Crest have accessible units?
No, 12934 Renley Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 12934 Renley Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12934 Renley Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does 12934 Renley Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 12934 Renley Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
