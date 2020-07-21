12511 Loving Mill

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated guest suite game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage guest suite

This home offers 3025 sqft of living with that immediate wow factor. Downstairs you will find a guest suite with its own bath. A very open bar style kitchen that opens to the living room which makes it perfect for entertaining. Upstairs provides a open game room with a large master suite as well as 3 additional bedrooms. All upstairs bedrooms have updated custom closets. Large covered back patio would make for a great gathering place and storage will never be an issue as there is also a custom loft.