12019 Vintage Point

Open floor plan on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in desirable Westcreek * Beautiful ceramic tile in living, dining, kitchen and both bathrooms * Laminate floors in all bedrooms, no carpet here * Beautiful spacious island kitchen with plenty of storage cabinet space * French door lead to a beautiful back yard with a huge 24 x 15 deck, great for get togethers * Mature trees provide cool shade for hot summer months * On cul de sac * Close to schools, shopping, Lackland AFB, Sea Word, and much more.