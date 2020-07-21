All apartments in Bexar County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

12019 Vintage Point

12019 Vintage Point · No Longer Available
Location

12019 Vintage Point, Bexar County, TX 78253
Villages of Westcreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in desirable Westcreek * Beautiful ceramic tile in living, dining, kitchen and both bathrooms * Laminate floors in all bedrooms, no carpet here * Beautiful spacious island kitchen with plenty of storage cabinet space * French door lead to a beautiful back yard with a huge 24 x 15 deck, great for get togethers * Mature trees provide cool shade for hot summer months * On cul de sac * Close to schools, shopping, Lackland AFB, Sea Word, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12019 Vintage Point have any available units?
12019 Vintage Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 12019 Vintage Point currently offering any rent specials?
12019 Vintage Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12019 Vintage Point pet-friendly?
No, 12019 Vintage Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 12019 Vintage Point offer parking?
Yes, 12019 Vintage Point offers parking.
Does 12019 Vintage Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12019 Vintage Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12019 Vintage Point have a pool?
No, 12019 Vintage Point does not have a pool.
Does 12019 Vintage Point have accessible units?
No, 12019 Vintage Point does not have accessible units.
Does 12019 Vintage Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 12019 Vintage Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12019 Vintage Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 12019 Vintage Point does not have units with air conditioning.
