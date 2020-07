11602 Huisache Daisy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMHURST - THIS BEAUTIFUL, SINGLE STORY, 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME OFFERS PLENTY OF FEATURES PERFECT FOR EVERY BUYER - HIGH CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, REMODELED SECONDARY BATH, SPACIOUS EAT-IN KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, SEPARATE OFFICE, AND LARGE BEDROOMS - BOASTING A LARGE CORNER LOT, THE BACKYARD IS COMPLETE WITH A COVERED PATIO PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND FRIENDS - GREAT LOCATION, NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES, AND MUCH MORE - MUST SEE!



(RLNE5047694)