10019 Trout Ridge Dr

Amenities
3BR 2BTH home in Millers Ridge in Converse. Be the first to call this house HOME! Equipped with all kitchen appliances and a large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets! This house is 1600 sq ft and boasts a large backyard oasis with a privacy fence completely surrounding it. Nice tile floors throughout excluding bedrooms makes it an ease to keep clean and looking nice. Amenities -Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston -Central Air/Heat -Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets -Privacy Fenc