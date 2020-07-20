All apartments in Bexar County
Find more places like 10019 Trout Ridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bexar County, TX
/
10019 Trout Ridge Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10019 Trout Ridge Dr

10019 Trout Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10019 Trout Ridge Drive, Bexar County, TX 78109

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BTH home in Millers Ridge in Converse. Be the first to call this house HOME! Equipped with all kitchen appliances and a large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets! This house is 1600 sq ft and boasts a large backyard oasis with a privacy fence completely surrounding it. Nice tile floors throughout excluding bedrooms makes it an ease to keep clean and looking nice. Amenities -Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston -Central Air/Heat -Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in closets -Privacy Fenc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr have any available units?
10019 Trout Ridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bexar County, TX.
Is 10019 Trout Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10019 Trout Ridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10019 Trout Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bexar County.
Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr offers parking.
Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10019 Trout Ridge Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10019 Trout Ridge Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Richland Trace Apartments
7791 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
The Blair at Bitters
400 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

Bexar County Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TX
Converse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXSelma, TXBulverde, TXTimberwood Park, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXFloresville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TX
Windcrest, TXLeon Valley, TXKirby, TXBalcones Heights, TXCanyon Lake, TXCastroville, TXMcQueeney, TXPleasanton, TXWimberley, TXKerrville, TXKenedy, TXFredericksburg, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District