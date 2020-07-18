5522 Kent Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in sought after Belton I S D in the Three Creeks Subdivision near Still House Hollow Dam.

Perfect place to call home with hard tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, tiled foyer with arch to welcome everyone inside. Wonderful kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, hard tile flooring with much room to move about. Separate breakfast and dining room areas with hard tile flooring. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling, carpeted with roomy master bath, vanity, walk in closet & walk-in shower. Home offers pretty pendant lighting, private patio, spacious rooms with a pretty elevation and floorplan. Call to schedule your tour of this lovely home.