Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

5522 Kent Drive

5522 Kent Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5522 Kent Dr, Bell County, TX 76513

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in sought after Belton I S D in the Three Creeks Subdivision near Still House Hollow Dam.
Perfect place to call home with hard tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, tiled foyer with arch to welcome everyone inside. Wonderful kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, hard tile flooring with much room to move about. Separate breakfast and dining room areas with hard tile flooring. Master bedroom has a tray ceiling, carpeted with roomy master bath, vanity, walk in closet & walk-in shower. Home offers pretty pendant lighting, private patio, spacious rooms with a pretty elevation and floorplan. Call to schedule your tour of this lovely home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 Kent Drive have any available units?
5522 Kent Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell County, TX.
What amenities does 5522 Kent Drive have?
Some of 5522 Kent Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 Kent Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5522 Kent Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 Kent Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5522 Kent Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bell County.
Does 5522 Kent Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5522 Kent Drive offers parking.
Does 5522 Kent Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5522 Kent Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 Kent Drive have a pool?
No, 5522 Kent Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5522 Kent Drive have accessible units?
No, 5522 Kent Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 Kent Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 Kent Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 Kent Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 Kent Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
