Bell County, TX
18751 State Highway 95
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:50 AM

18751 State Highway 95

18751 State Highway 95 · No Longer Available
Location

18751 State Highway 95, Bell County, TX 76534

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
4 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom -3 Car Garage
Amenities include:
-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Dishwasher -Stove - Microwave -Fireplace -Granite Counters -Patio -Carport -Carpet -Hardwood -Ceramic Tile -Chain-link fence

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/15//2020!

Over 8 acres of pasture land, a POND, beautiful foliage, wildlife, and mile long sunsets! This 4 bedroom home has a jaw dropping hard wood living room floor, and an antique style wood stove. The split floor plan allows for privacy, yet joins in the middle as a gathering area. The property includes a 24x50 workshop with a roll up door, and plenty of space for storage. Enjoy visits with families and friends. Take time out for riding horses, or raising donkeys, cattle, and foul ... or simply the quaintness or rural living when you make this property your home!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18751 State Highway 95 have any available units?
18751 State Highway 95 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bell County, TX.
What amenities does 18751 State Highway 95 have?
Some of 18751 State Highway 95's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18751 State Highway 95 currently offering any rent specials?
18751 State Highway 95 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18751 State Highway 95 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18751 State Highway 95 is pet friendly.
Does 18751 State Highway 95 offer parking?
Yes, 18751 State Highway 95 offers parking.
Does 18751 State Highway 95 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18751 State Highway 95 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18751 State Highway 95 have a pool?
No, 18751 State Highway 95 does not have a pool.
Does 18751 State Highway 95 have accessible units?
No, 18751 State Highway 95 does not have accessible units.
Does 18751 State Highway 95 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18751 State Highway 95 has units with dishwashers.
Does 18751 State Highway 95 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18751 State Highway 95 has units with air conditioning.
