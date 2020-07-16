18751 State Highway 95

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Dishwasher -Stove - Microwave -Fireplace -Granite Counters -Patio -Carport -Carpet -Hardwood -Ceramic Tile -Chain-link fence



Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/15//2020!



Over 8 acres of pasture land, a POND, beautiful foliage, wildlife, and mile long sunsets! This 4 bedroom home has a jaw dropping hard wood living room floor, and an antique style wood stove. The split floor plan allows for privacy, yet joins in the middle as a gathering area. The property includes a 24x50 workshop with a roll up door, and plenty of space for storage. Enjoy visits with families and friends. Take time out for riding horses, or raising donkeys, cattle, and foul ... or simply the quaintness or rural living when you make this property your home!



This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.



