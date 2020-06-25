5013 Pyrenees PASS

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful single-story home w/open floorplan in Lake Travis ISD! Living rm w/fireplace. Kitchen overlooks living rm w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, double ovens, island & breakfast area. Formal dining rm. Master w/bay window, dual vanities, separate shower, garden tub & walk-in closet. Bonus rm, media rm, formal living rm & dedicated study! Private backyard backs to greenbelt. Community playground. Minutes to shopping and dining at Hill Country Galleria!