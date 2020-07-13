Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym game room pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking fire pit hot tub

Beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes with a custom home feel in Bedford, Texas. We are a pet-friendly community. Take a nice stroll on a warm day in our brand new Pet Park. Relax in our 2 pools, grill out in our outdoor kitchen, work out in our fitness center, complete with wi-fi and flatscreen T.V.s, or entertain in our game room. Interiors include faux wood floors, spacious closets, upgraded fixtures, nickel hardware, and washers and dryers. Stop by today and see why Point Loma Woods is the place to call home.