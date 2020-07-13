Amenities
Beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes with a custom home feel in Bedford, Texas. We are a pet-friendly community. Take a nice stroll on a warm day in our brand new Pet Park. Relax in our 2 pools, grill out in our outdoor kitchen, work out in our fitness center, complete with wi-fi and flatscreen T.V.s, or entertain in our game room. Interiors include faux wood floors, spacious closets, upgraded fixtures, nickel hardware, and washers and dryers. Stop by today and see why Point Loma Woods is the place to call home.