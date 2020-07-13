All apartments in Bedford
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 AM

Point Loma Woods

Open Now until 6pm
1300 Shady Ln · (817) 592-8370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX 76021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-0605 · Avail. now

$863

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-0060 · Avail. now

$1,372

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Point Loma Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
game room
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
parking
fire pit
hot tub
Beautiful one and two bedroom apartment homes with a custom home feel in Bedford, Texas. We are a pet-friendly community. Take a nice stroll on a warm day in our brand new Pet Park. Relax in our 2 pools, grill out in our outdoor kitchen, work out in our fitness center, complete with wi-fi and flatscreen T.V.s, or entertain in our game room. Interiors include faux wood floors, spacious closets, upgraded fixtures, nickel hardware, and washers and dryers. Stop by today and see why Point Loma Woods is the place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
0
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Point Loma Woods have any available units?
Point Loma Woods has 2 units available starting at $863 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Point Loma Woods have?
Some of Point Loma Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Point Loma Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Point Loma Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Point Loma Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Point Loma Woods is pet friendly.
Does Point Loma Woods offer parking?
Yes, Point Loma Woods offers parking.
Does Point Loma Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Point Loma Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Point Loma Woods have a pool?
Yes, Point Loma Woods has a pool.
Does Point Loma Woods have accessible units?
No, Point Loma Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Point Loma Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Point Loma Woods has units with dishwashers.
