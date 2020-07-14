All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like Cantebria Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
Cantebria Crossing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

Cantebria Crossing

1950 Oak Creek Ln · (817) 952-6829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1950 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX 76022

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-161 · Avail. Aug 27

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 14-176 · Avail. Sep 14

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

Unit 09-94 · Avail. Sep 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 664 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-83 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 03-27 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 10-108 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cantebria Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
community garden
fire pit
hot tub
Escape the city without ever leaving it! Tranquility, quality, and convenience describe Cantebria Crossing! We welcome you, to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment community is extremely accessible to all of the advantages of city living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolis, but provides you with a quiet neighborhood setting as well. Cantebria Crossing is pet-friendly and is close to the DFW Airport, major employers, banks, medical facilities, churches, schools, shopping, entertainment and more. We feature a wide variety of floor plans with one and two bedroom homes available for rent.Besides its great location near shopping and entertainment, we are pleased to announce the arrival of our brand new upgrades! You will have everything that you need right at your front door. Relax in our newly renovated water-scaped swimming pool. Take the night off from your kitchen and grill outdoors at our custom Gas Propane/Charcoal Free BBQ outdoor kitchen. Enjoy Wi-Fi access at the pool and in the Newly Renovated Resident Activity Center which even comes with a flat-screen T.V for your viewing pleasure. There is also a business center as well. Meet your neighbors at our dog park, or participate in our Resident Social Events which take place several times each month. Cantebria Crossing is a community designed for living!Your new home is located close to the Bedford Boys Ranch, offering an outstanding fitness center, jogging trails, lake, and splash park, which offers breath taking views for ultimate relaxation. en they become a Cantebria Crossing resident.Each and every member of our management and maintenance team is here to ensure that your life is hassle-free. Each of our homes have customized features which may include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a gourmet kitchen with time-saving appliances, bedrooms with extra-large closets, faux granite countertops, plush carpeting, designer two inch mini blinds, two tone paint schemes, accent walls, faux-wood flooring in the kitchens and baths, and a washer and dryer. Some apartment homes even have extended patios!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: 2 pet limit. Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cantebria Crossing have any available units?
Cantebria Crossing has 18 units available starting at $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does Cantebria Crossing have?
Some of Cantebria Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cantebria Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Cantebria Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cantebria Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Cantebria Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Cantebria Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Cantebria Crossing offers parking.
Does Cantebria Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cantebria Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cantebria Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Cantebria Crossing has a pool.
Does Cantebria Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Cantebria Crossing has accessible units.
Does Cantebria Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cantebria Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cantebria Crossing?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Arbors on Forest Ridge
2200 Forest Ridge Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity