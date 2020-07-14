Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center dog park gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance clubhouse community garden fire pit hot tub

Escape the city without ever leaving it! Tranquility, quality, and convenience describe Cantebria Crossing! We welcome you, to the upscale lifestyle you have always dreamed about! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartment community is extremely accessible to all of the advantages of city living in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolis, but provides you with a quiet neighborhood setting as well. Cantebria Crossing is pet-friendly and is close to the DFW Airport, major employers, banks, medical facilities, churches, schools, shopping, entertainment and more. We feature a wide variety of floor plans with one and two bedroom homes available for rent.Besides its great location near shopping and entertainment, we are pleased to announce the arrival of our brand new upgrades! You will have everything that you need right at your front door. Relax in our newly renovated water-scaped swimming pool. Take the night off from your kitchen and grill outdoors at our custom Gas Propane/Charcoal Free BBQ outdoor kitchen. Enjoy Wi-Fi access at the pool and in the Newly Renovated Resident Activity Center which even comes with a flat-screen T.V for your viewing pleasure. There is also a business center as well. Meet your neighbors at our dog park, or participate in our Resident Social Events which take place several times each month. Cantebria Crossing is a community designed for living!Your new home is located close to the Bedford Boys Ranch, offering an outstanding fitness center, jogging trails, lake, and splash park, which offers breath taking views for ultimate relaxation. en they become a Cantebria Crossing resident.Each and every member of our management and maintenance team is here to ensure that your life is hassle-free. Each of our homes have customized features which may include a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, a gourmet kitchen with time-saving appliances, bedrooms with extra-large closets, faux granite countertops, plush carpeting, designer two inch mini blinds, two tone paint schemes, accent walls, faux-wood flooring in the kitchens and baths, and a washer and dryer. Some apartment homes even have extended patios!