Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally updated one story Bedford home with vinyl plank wood look flooring and ceramic tile throughout. Two living areas. New window blinds. Updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Great closet and storage space. Back yard is shaded and roomy for pleasant outdoor living. Vacant and ready for a quick move in.