Bedford, TX
817 Shady Lake Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

817 Shady Lake Drive

817 Shady Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

817 Shady Lake Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Meticulously maintained, contemporary, all-brick, Bedford HomeBeautiful home nestled on quiet lot with lots of trees in a quiet Bedford neighborhood. This home has soaring ceilings, beautiful flooring, a spacious and open kitchen for entertaining and an inviting master bath to die for. For Sale or Lease Purchase, Valued at $339,750. Call/text 817-402-2178 for more information givethanksalways93@gmail.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Shady Lake Drive have any available units?
817 Shady Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 817 Shady Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
817 Shady Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Shady Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Shady Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 817 Shady Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 817 Shady Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 817 Shady Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 817 Shady Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Shady Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 817 Shady Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 817 Shady Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 817 Shady Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Shady Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 Shady Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 817 Shady Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 817 Shady Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

