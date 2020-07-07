3817 Bentley Drive

Amenities
Exquisite, former model home never lived in before. Blinds to be installed prior to move-in. This home is filled with luxurious upgrades: Gorgeous hardwood floors, mosaic backsplash, upgraded granite countertops, and a beautiful custom wood and glass front door. Featuring four bedrooms and 3 full baths, large living room with fireplace, 2nd floor game room and state of the art media room with 5.1 sound sound (speakers not included). This home is situated on a corner for easy access and is located to shopping, child care (across the street) and close to 121 and 183. HOA provides front and back yard maintenance. Pet are case-by-case.