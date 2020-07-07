All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 3817 Bentley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
3817 Bentley Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

3817 Bentley Drive

3817 Bentley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3817 Bentley Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Exquisite, former model home never lived in before. Blinds to be installed prior to move-in. This home is filled with luxurious upgrades: Gorgeous hardwood floors, mosaic backsplash, upgraded granite countertops, and a beautiful custom wood and glass front door. Featuring four bedrooms and 3 full baths, large living room with fireplace, 2nd floor game room and state of the art media room with 5.1 sound sound (speakers not included). This home is situated on a corner for easy access and is located to shopping, child care (across the street) and close to 121 and 183. HOA provides front and back yard maintenance. Pet are case-by-case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 Bentley Drive have any available units?
3817 Bentley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 Bentley Drive have?
Some of 3817 Bentley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 Bentley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3817 Bentley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 Bentley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3817 Bentley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3817 Bentley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3817 Bentley Drive offers parking.
Does 3817 Bentley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 Bentley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 Bentley Drive have a pool?
No, 3817 Bentley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3817 Bentley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3817 Bentley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 Bentley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 Bentley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Logan
1400 Sierra Springs Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary