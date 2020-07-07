3817 Bentley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room new construction pet friendly

Exquisite, former model home never lived in before. Blinds to be installed prior to move-in. This home is filled with luxurious upgrades: Gorgeous hardwood floors, mosaic backsplash, upgraded granite countertops, and a beautiful custom wood and glass front door. Featuring four bedrooms and 3 full baths, large living room with fireplace, 2nd floor game room and state of the art media room with 5.1 sound sound (speakers not included). This home is situated on a corner for easy access and is located to shopping, child care (across the street) and close to 121 and 183. HOA provides front and back yard maintenance. Pet are case-by-case.