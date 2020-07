Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

At the boarding of Colleyville, located in the Bedford Heights elementary school district, the property is great for families close to parks, facilities and more. An updated decent 3B2B house with an office and an extended second family room. Large living area with a precious yard along with a circular drive way and a large 2 car garage. Dishwasher and stove are provided as appliance in the property.