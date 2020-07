Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Flesh paint and all new flooring throughout including wood look ceramic tile in living areas, kitchen, baths and hallways. Frizze carpet in the bedrooms. Granite counter tops and tumble tile backsplash in the kitchen with island. Granite vanity tops in both baths and new fixtures. New lighting and most hardware new January 2019. Its beautiful and ready.