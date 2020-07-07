3429 Murphy Drive

Amenities
Great home in established area, newer heat and air unit, water heater and energy efficient windows. Updated bathrooms. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Nice backyard with no homes behind you. $50.00 app. fee per person over 18. Pet is approved by owner on a case by case basis. Following repairs are in progress:
Inside will be painted
AC has been serviced with a new filter installed
carpets will be professionally cleaned with a pet treatment
house will be professionally cleaned.
Master bedroom shower door will be repaired
landscaping will be addressed.
fence panel will be repaired.