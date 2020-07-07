All apartments in Bedford
Bedford, TX
3429 Murphy Drive
3429 Murphy Drive

3429 Murphy Drive · No Longer Available
Bedford
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3429 Murphy Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Meadow Wood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great home in established area, newer heat and air unit, water heater and energy efficient windows. Updated bathrooms. Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. Nice backyard with no homes behind you. $50.00 app. fee per person over 18. Pet is approved by owner on a case by case basis. Following repairs are in progress:

Inside will be painted
AC has been serviced with a new filter installed
carpets will be professionally cleaned with a pet treatment
house will be professionally cleaned.
Master bedroom shower door will be repaired
landscaping will be addressed.
fence panel will be repaired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Murphy Drive have any available units?
3429 Murphy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 Murphy Drive have?
Some of 3429 Murphy Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Murphy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Murphy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Murphy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3429 Murphy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3429 Murphy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Murphy Drive offers parking.
Does 3429 Murphy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3429 Murphy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Murphy Drive have a pool?
No, 3429 Murphy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3429 Murphy Drive have accessible units?
No, 3429 Murphy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Murphy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Murphy Drive has units with dishwashers.

