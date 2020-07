Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Beautiful, remodeled single story home in Bedford in HEB. Kitchen is a chef's delight with stainless steel appliances and granite. There are an abundance of cabinets. This home features updated paint and plank flooring. This home features 2 living areas. The yard is very large and is fenced. HEB schools. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app and fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.