31 Morrow Drive
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

31 Morrow Drive

31 Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31 Morrow Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2-2.5-2 Condo with 3 living areas in Hurst! Soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, bronzed fixtures and fans, outdoor balcony and so much more! Fabulous 20x11 main living area has a grand floor-to-ceiling woodburning fireplace. Wall shelves for display lead you to the dining area with chandelier and nice kitchen with ample storage, built-in microwave and refrigerator included! Master suite has hardwoods, walk-in closet and a private bath. Upstairs you will find the 2 living, secondary bedroom and second bath with marble countertops. Inviting sunroom, French doors, skylight, half bath, decked patio and more located near highways, parks and recreation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Morrow Drive have any available units?
31 Morrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Morrow Drive have?
Some of 31 Morrow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Morrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31 Morrow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Morrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31 Morrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 31 Morrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31 Morrow Drive offers parking.
Does 31 Morrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Morrow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Morrow Drive have a pool?
No, 31 Morrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31 Morrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 31 Morrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Morrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Morrow Drive has units with dishwashers.

