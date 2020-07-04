31 Morrow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2-2.5-2 Condo with 3 living areas in Hurst! Soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, bronzed fixtures and fans, outdoor balcony and so much more! Fabulous 20x11 main living area has a grand floor-to-ceiling woodburning fireplace. Wall shelves for display lead you to the dining area with chandelier and nice kitchen with ample storage, built-in microwave and refrigerator included! Master suite has hardwoods, walk-in closet and a private bath. Upstairs you will find the 2 living, secondary bedroom and second bath with marble countertops. Inviting sunroom, French doors, skylight, half bath, decked patio and more located near highways, parks and recreation!