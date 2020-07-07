3008 Spring Valley Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

AVAILABLE NOW! Fantastic Bedford Location - 1680 sq.ft. Duplex - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/233603.



Three Bedrooms with Master downstairs, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage. Utility Room, Fireplace and Fenced Yard. On Spring Valley Drive just North of Harwood Road Bedford TX. 76021. Bedford Heights Elementary, Bedford Junior High, and Bell High School.



Please call Derek DeGuire at 817-281-8595 ext. 4 to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE2526253)