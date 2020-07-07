All apartments in Bedford
Last updated November 24 2019 at 12:01 PM

3008 Spring Valley Dr.

3008 Spring Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3008 Spring Valley Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Fantastic Bedford Location - 1680 sq.ft. Duplex - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/233603.

Three Bedrooms with Master downstairs, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage. Utility Room, Fireplace and Fenced Yard. On Spring Valley Drive just North of Harwood Road Bedford TX. 76021. Bedford Heights Elementary, Bedford Junior High, and Bell High School.

Please call Derek DeGuire at 817-281-8595 ext. 4 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE2526253)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. have any available units?
3008 Spring Valley Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 3008 Spring Valley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3008 Spring Valley Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 Spring Valley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. offers parking.
Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. have a pool?
No, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 Spring Valley Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 Spring Valley Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

