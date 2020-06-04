2916 Woodbridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely, recently renovated 3-2-2 two-story house in highly sought-after Bedford, HEB ISD area! Located in charming neighborhood with easy access to highways and close to shopping. Wood floor in all bedrooms and living room and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk-in closet in each bedroom. NO carpet for easy cleaning. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Granite kitchen countertop and backsplash. Kitchen completed with island and large butler's pantry. Lots of storage spaces. Easy to maintain yard with a big shed and wood fence for privacy. Big covered patio and covered carport for RV or boat. No pet allowed. No smokers. Very very clean. Move-in Ready!