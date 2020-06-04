All apartments in Bedford
2916 Woodbridge Drive
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:46 PM

2916 Woodbridge Drive

2916 Woodbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Woodbridge Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Lovely, recently renovated 3-2-2 two-story house in highly sought-after Bedford, HEB ISD area! Located in charming neighborhood with easy access to highways and close to shopping. Wood floor in all bedrooms and living room and tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Walk-in closet in each bedroom. NO carpet for easy cleaning. Large living room with vaulted ceiling and cozy fireplace. Granite kitchen countertop and backsplash. Kitchen completed with island and large butler's pantry. Lots of storage spaces. Easy to maintain yard with a big shed and wood fence for privacy. Big covered patio and covered carport for RV or boat. No pet allowed. No smokers. Very very clean. Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Woodbridge Drive have any available units?
2916 Woodbridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Woodbridge Drive have?
Some of 2916 Woodbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Woodbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Woodbridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Woodbridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Woodbridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2916 Woodbridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Woodbridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2916 Woodbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Woodbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Woodbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2916 Woodbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Woodbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2916 Woodbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Woodbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Woodbridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

