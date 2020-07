Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Updated 3 bedroom with open floor plan nestled in a little neighborhood close to major highways for easy access to both Dallas and Fort Worth. All bedrooms feature on suite bathrooms. Backyard is a wrap around with a nice seating area. Kitchen has stainless steal appliances, lease comes with refrigerator and washer and dryer. HOA included in rent and gets access to the community pool.