2832 Shady Brook Drive
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:17 AM

2832 Shady Brook Drive

2832 Shady Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Shady Brook Drive, Bedford, TX 76021
Shady Brook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bedroom with studio or office, 2 full baths located in a great section of Bedford just off of Harwood Dr. Convenient to shopping. Professionally cleaned and recently installed energy efficient windows. New side by side refrigerator with work in the door, solid surface range, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal included. laundry area equiped with nearly new full size washer and dryer. The bedroom has a large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in living room , bedroom and studio. Keep warm this winter with a wood burning fireplace while your car is protected under a 2 car carport. Dogs allowed under 15 lbs adult size subject to review and non refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Shady Brook Drive have any available units?
2832 Shady Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Shady Brook Drive have?
Some of 2832 Shady Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Shady Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Shady Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Shady Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 Shady Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2832 Shady Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2832 Shady Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2832 Shady Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2832 Shady Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Shady Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2832 Shady Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2832 Shady Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2832 Shady Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Shady Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2832 Shady Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

