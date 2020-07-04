2832 Shady Brook Drive

Amenities

1 bedroom with studio or office, 2 full baths located in a great section of Bedford just off of Harwood Dr. Convenient to shopping. Professionally cleaned and recently installed energy efficient windows. New side by side refrigerator with work in the door, solid surface range, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal included. laundry area equiped with nearly new full size washer and dryer. The bedroom has a large walk in closet. Ceiling fans in living room , bedroom and studio. Keep warm this winter with a wood burning fireplace while your car is protected under a 2 car carport. Dogs allowed under 15 lbs adult size subject to review and non refundable pet deposit.