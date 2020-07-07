All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2635 Durango Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2635 Durango Ridge Drive
Last updated January 31 2020 at 3:57 AM

2635 Durango Ridge Drive

2635 Durango Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2635 Durango Ridge, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Clean, Updated & Move-in Ready, this townhome will prove to be a wonderful home for you. Convenient location for an easy commute with easy highway access. Near shopping, hospital, airport, restuarants & local parks. The Durango Ridge complex offers lots of greenspace with sidewalks, sitting areas, community pool plus more. Townhome offers easy to decorate updated style, spacious floor plan, attached 2-car garage & covered front porch for container gardening. You'll enjoy the easy lifestyle of townhome living, open concept living area & kitchen with the upstairs offering a loft area as a second space for an office, additional living area, exercise space, etc. Make this townhome yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive have any available units?
2635 Durango Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2635 Durango Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2635 Durango Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2635 Durango Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2635 Durango Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2635 Durango Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2635 Durango Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2635 Durango Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2635 Durango Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2635 Durango Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2635 Durango Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2635 Durango Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
3001 Crystal Springs
3001 Crystal Springs
Bedford, TX 76021
Huntington Glen Apartments
2900 Harwood Rd
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
The Arbors of Central Park
2701 Parkview Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary