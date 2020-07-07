2635 Durango Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Clean, Updated & Move-in Ready, this townhome will prove to be a wonderful home for you. Convenient location for an easy commute with easy highway access. Near shopping, hospital, airport, restuarants & local parks. The Durango Ridge complex offers lots of greenspace with sidewalks, sitting areas, community pool plus more. Townhome offers easy to decorate updated style, spacious floor plan, attached 2-car garage & covered front porch for container gardening. You'll enjoy the easy lifestyle of townhome living, open concept living area & kitchen with the upstairs offering a loft area as a second space for an office, additional living area, exercise space, etc. Make this townhome yours today!