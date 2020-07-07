All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2300 Dalewood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2300 Dalewood Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:43 AM

2300 Dalewood Lane

2300 Dalewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2300 Dalewood Lane, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in the quite and family friendly neighborhood . Excellent HEB school for your children. Covered parking porch can turn into a nice outdoor patio in the huge backyard with tress and flower beds. Vaulted ceiling with large living room space. Wood burning fireplace. New high efficiency AC unit and water heater . Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Living room ,kitchen and bath upgraded to all new tiles . Bedroom with industry grade carpets . House is move in ready! This is the house you can call a home but with affordable price .
Easy access to major highways (183, 121) and restaurants, hospital, shopping center is minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Dalewood Lane have any available units?
2300 Dalewood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Dalewood Lane have?
Some of 2300 Dalewood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Dalewood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Dalewood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Dalewood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Dalewood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2300 Dalewood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Dalewood Lane offers parking.
Does 2300 Dalewood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Dalewood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Dalewood Lane have a pool?
No, 2300 Dalewood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Dalewood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2300 Dalewood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Dalewood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Dalewood Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Brownstone Lofts & Townhomes
400 Pecan Bend Dr
Bedford, TX 76022
Kensington Station Apartment Homes
2401 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76022
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Point Loma Woods
1300 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary