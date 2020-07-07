2300 Dalewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in the quite and family friendly neighborhood . Excellent HEB school for your children. Covered parking porch can turn into a nice outdoor patio in the huge backyard with tress and flower beds. Vaulted ceiling with large living room space. Wood burning fireplace. New high efficiency AC unit and water heater . Ceiling fans in all the rooms. Living room ,kitchen and bath upgraded to all new tiles . Bedroom with industry grade carpets . House is move in ready! This is the house you can call a home but with affordable price .

Easy access to major highways (183, 121) and restaurants, hospital, shopping center is minutes away.