Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate duplex with 2-car garage in quiet cul-de-sac close to everything. Property updated for the discriminating professional including refrigerator, private brick fenced back yard and weekly yard service. Master down, 2 BR's up with large bath area and walk-in closets. Credit-Criminal check with non-refundable app fee $50 per adult. NON-Smokers only-NO pets and NO waterbeds. Good credit only. Perfect for the Lock and Leave lifestyle.