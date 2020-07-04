All apartments in Bedford
Find more places like 2232 Oak Hill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bedford, TX
/
2232 Oak Hill Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:43 PM

2232 Oak Hill Drive

2232 Oak Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bedford
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2232 Oak Hill Drive, Bedford, TX 76022

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open concept 3/2/2 in Bedford with interior updates, large deck for entertaining, fenced back yard & more. Owner will consider no more than 2 pets no larger than 40lbs with additional deposit & strong applications. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive have any available units?
2232 Oak Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
Is 2232 Oak Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Oak Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Oak Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Oak Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 2232 Oak Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Oak Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 2232 Oak Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2232 Oak Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2232 Oak Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2232 Oak Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd
Bedford, TX 76022
Windmill Terrace
2200 Murphy Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
Forest Park Apartments
1552 Forest Park Cir
Bedford, TX 76021
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr
Bedford, TX 76021
The Cottages at Bedford
2000 Park Place Blvd
Bedford, TX 76021
Cantebria Crossing
1950 Oak Creek Ln
Bedford, TX 76022
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln
Bedford, TX 76021
Summerstone Apartment Homes
2301 L Don Dodson Dr
Bedford, TX 76021

Similar Pages

Bedford 1 BedroomsBedford 2 Bedrooms
Bedford Apartments with BalconyBedford Apartments with Parking
Bedford Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary