2232 Oak Hill Drive

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open concept 3/2/2 in Bedford with interior updates, large deck for entertaining, fenced back yard & more. Owner will consider no more than 2 pets no larger than 40lbs with additional deposit & strong applications. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.