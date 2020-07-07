All apartments in Bedford
2207 Carlisle Street
2207 Carlisle Street

2207 Carlisle Street · No Longer Available
Location

2207 Carlisle Street, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER, & FRIDGE INCLUDED in this stunning townhome in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER community! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, walk-in closets, utility room with attached extra storage room, huge windows and soaring ceilings in living room with spacious kitchen & dining area. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, new carpet, and more! Enjoy the private park with scenic walking trail & benches just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW Airport and Highways 121 & 183. This property is a MUST SEE!! Small dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis. No cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Carlisle Street have any available units?
2207 Carlisle Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2207 Carlisle Street have?
Some of 2207 Carlisle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Carlisle Street currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Carlisle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Carlisle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2207 Carlisle Street is pet friendly.
Does 2207 Carlisle Street offer parking?
Yes, 2207 Carlisle Street offers parking.
Does 2207 Carlisle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2207 Carlisle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Carlisle Street have a pool?
No, 2207 Carlisle Street does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Carlisle Street have accessible units?
No, 2207 Carlisle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Carlisle Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2207 Carlisle Street has units with dishwashers.

