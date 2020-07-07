2207 Carlisle Street

Amenities
FULL-SIZE WASHER, DRYER, & FRIDGE INCLUDED in this stunning townhome in HIGHLY SOUGHT-AFTER community! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, walk-in closets, utility room with attached extra storage room, huge windows and soaring ceilings in living room with spacious kitchen & dining area. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, new carpet, and more! Enjoy the private park with scenic walking trail & benches just steps away from your front door. Easy access to DFW Airport and Highways 121 & 183. This property is a MUST SEE!! Small dogs permitted on a case-by-case basis. No cats.