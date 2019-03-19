All apartments in Bedford
2040 Barx Drive

2040 Barr Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Barr Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Your dream of living in a brand new home is here! pets welcome ! Beautiful brand new construction of Beazer Home, 3 Bedroom, 2 baths with a small office ( study) space in the new community Valencia on the Lake. Minutes away from Lake of lewisville. This home features an open kitchen with a granite center island and breakfast area with wood floor and tiles. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and bathroom features a separate shower and tub. HOA Amenities include pools, parks, outdoor & hiking trails. Known for their energy-efficient features, this home helps you live a healthier & quieter lifestyle while saving you thousands of dollars on your utility bills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Barx Drive have any available units?
2040 Barx Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Barx Drive have?
Some of 2040 Barx Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Barx Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Barx Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Barx Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Barx Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Barx Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Barx Drive offers parking.
Does 2040 Barx Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 Barx Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Barx Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2040 Barx Drive has a pool.
Does 2040 Barx Drive have accessible units?
No, 2040 Barx Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Barx Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Barx Drive has units with dishwashers.

