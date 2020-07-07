2013 Spicewood Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Delightful 4-bedroom, open concept Bedford home located in an excellent school district, 15 mins from DFW Airport. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom has vaulted ceilings in the main living room with fireplace, an oversized 2-car garage with the option to convert the 4th bedroom into an office giving you 1,498 sqft with wood floors in main living areas including front bedroom, carpet in 3 bedrooms & tile in wet areas. Updated kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances, and 2 breakfast bars. Spacious backyard with covered patio