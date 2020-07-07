All apartments in Bedford
2013 Spicewood Road
2013 Spicewood Road

2013 Spicewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Spicewood Road, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Delightful 4-bedroom, open concept Bedford home located in an excellent school district, 15 mins from DFW Airport. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom has vaulted ceilings in the main living room with fireplace, an oversized 2-car garage with the option to convert the 4th bedroom into an office giving you 1,498 sqft with wood floors in main living areas including front bedroom, carpet in 3 bedrooms & tile in wet areas. Updated kitchen with Quartz counters, stainless appliances, and 2 breakfast bars. Spacious backyard with covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Spicewood Road have any available units?
2013 Spicewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Spicewood Road have?
Some of 2013 Spicewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Spicewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Spicewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Spicewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Spicewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2013 Spicewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Spicewood Road offers parking.
Does 2013 Spicewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Spicewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Spicewood Road have a pool?
No, 2013 Spicewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Spicewood Road have accessible units?
No, 2013 Spicewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Spicewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Spicewood Road has units with dishwashers.

