2009 Cedar Grove Lane

Amenities
Great house in wonderful neighborhood! Large living area that would fit formal dining room furniture as well as living room furniture. Bright kitchen with granite countertops & breakfast bar between kitchen & breakfast area. Ceiling fans throughout & walk-in closets in every bedroom. New flooring throughout - carpet in bedrooms & ceramic plank wood looking flooring in living, kitchen, bathrooms. Other room is a small private sunroom off the master bedroom which would be a great computer or sitting area. Large backyard with storage building. Refrigerator remains, but is not warranted. Owners are licensed real estate agent & broker. Submit TAR Rental Application & Non-Refundable App Fee to listing agent-owner.