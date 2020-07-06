All apartments in Bedford
2009 Cedar Grove Lane
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:09 PM

2009 Cedar Grove Lane

2009 Cedar Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2009 Cedar Grove Lane, Bedford, TX 76021
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Great house in wonderful neighborhood! Large living area that would fit formal dining room furniture as well as living room furniture. Bright kitchen with granite countertops & breakfast bar between kitchen & breakfast area. Ceiling fans throughout & walk-in closets in every bedroom. New flooring throughout - carpet in bedrooms & ceramic plank wood looking flooring in living, kitchen, bathrooms. Other room is a small private sunroom off the master bedroom which would be a great computer or sitting area. Large backyard with storage building. Refrigerator remains, but is not warranted. Owners are licensed real estate agent & broker. Submit TAR Rental Application & Non-Refundable App Fee to listing agent-owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane have any available units?
2009 Cedar Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane have?
Some of 2009 Cedar Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Cedar Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Cedar Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Cedar Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Cedar Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bedford.
Does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 2009 Cedar Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Cedar Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 2009 Cedar Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2009 Cedar Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Cedar Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Cedar Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

