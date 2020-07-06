All apartments in Bedford
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1917 Highland Dr

1917 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1917 Highland Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d16904f018 ----
Gorgeous home! This open and airy floor plan is located in a gated community that includes jogging/bike path and full use of amenities. Front and backyard lawn maintained by HOA. Kitchen includes island and tons of space. A must see! Agent shows only. Please visit rentdfw.net, select property, fill out contact agent. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1917 Highland Dr have any available units?
1917 Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1917 Highland Dr have?
Some of 1917 Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1917 Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1917 Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1917 Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1917 Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1917 Highland Dr offer parking?
No, 1917 Highland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1917 Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1917 Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1917 Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1917 Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1917 Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1917 Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1917 Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1917 Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

