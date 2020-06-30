All apartments in Bedford
1916 Lincolnshire Dr
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:45 AM

1916 Lincolnshire Dr

1916 Lincolnshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1916 Lincolnshire Drive, Bedford, TX 76021

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1916 Lincolnshire, Bedford, TX - Sought after Bedford location. Updated bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace in LR. Home office off kitchen. Master has separate entrance to back patio area, barn door entrance to MBA, 2 walk in closets. Built In hallway cabinets. Converted garage may be used as play room or 2nd living area. Storage building in backyard. Covered back patio. Large parking area behind house. Mature Trees. In ground sprinkler system. $250 non-refundable pet acceptance fee per pet. Limit 2 approved pets under 40 lbs each. Must submit photo of owner with pet with application. Non-smoking property.

(RLNE5031495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr have any available units?
1916 Lincolnshire Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bedford, TX.
How much is rent in Bedford, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bedford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr have?
Some of 1916 Lincolnshire Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1916 Lincolnshire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1916 Lincolnshire Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1916 Lincolnshire Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1916 Lincolnshire Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1916 Lincolnshire Dr offers parking.
Does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1916 Lincolnshire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr have a pool?
No, 1916 Lincolnshire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr have accessible units?
No, 1916 Lincolnshire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1916 Lincolnshire Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1916 Lincolnshire Dr has units with dishwashers.

