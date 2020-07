Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom home in Bedford. Hardwood Floors. Split bedrooms. Large living with fireplace. 2 full baths. Master bath has separate Tub, Shower, and two sinks. Dining Room next to kitchen and Laundry room. 2 car garage. Large patio. TAR application. Pet on owners approval and must be less than 30 lbs. Picture of pet and $300 pet deposit. $40 application fee per adult can be paid online. Copy of Driver License. Last 3 pay stubs.