Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in Bedford! All Bedrooms on 2nd floor. This gorgeous home features vaulted ceilings, large windows that allow for a wealth of natural light, elegant wood laminate flooring, an upgraded kitchen, and an adorable dining room perfect for entertaining! The master bedroom offers both a spacious master bath as well as two closets! Close to shopping, great schools. Available for immediate move-in.

Certain dog breeds allowed. Pet deposit. No smoking.