1612 Briar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

WONDERFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN THE SOUGHT AFTER HEB ISD * THERE ARE 2 AC UNITS - 14 SEER * 2 FIREPLACES * STAINLESS APPLIANCES * GAS, HIGH END COMMERCIAL STOVE WITH INFRA RED GRIDDLE * BRICK ON ALL SIDES * CUSTOM DRAPES * 2 INCH BLINDS * VERY LARGE GARAGE * EXTRA STORAGE * COVERED FRONT PORCH & BACK PATIO * LUSH LANDSCAPING & TREES * EASY ACCESS TO DALLAS & FT. WORTH * ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSE * LED LIGHTING * DOUBLE OVEN * 2 TVs WILL BE LEFT ALONG WITH WASHER AND DRYER * SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM * STEREO AM FM * FRIGIDAIRE FREEZER * GAS WEBER GRILL ON PATIO * DON'T MISS THIS ONE - IT IS A BEAUTY