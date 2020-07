Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great home in quiet neighborhood. New kitchen granite and smooth service cooktop, fresh paint and more. This home has ceramic tile and laminate flooring throughout. Mature trees and landscaping. Home has a second living area or Sunroom with a study. Home has a large fenced yard. Schools to be verified by tenant. Double oven, DW, electric cooktop and disposal. Large family room with gas starter fireplace. No Pets allowed.