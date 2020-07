Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a cottage in a great neighborhood? You've found it! Enter to high ceilings, an open living concept & plenty of space to entertain & relax. Attached to the master you'll find an incredible sun room spanning over plenty of green space outside. Inside, you'll find 3 BR, 2 BA, recently updated flooring & interior paint, new stainless appliances, a wood burning fireplace & exceptional storage.