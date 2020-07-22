All apartments in Bastrop County
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G

136 Pine Hill Loop · No Longer Available
Location

136 Pine Hill Loop, Bastrop County, TX 78602

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LARGE HOME CLOSE TO TOWN - Huge home close to town. Downstairs has hardwood floors and carpet upstairs. Full bathroom downstairs with huge dining room and living room with fireplace. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a walk in pantry. Kitchen includes the range and dishwasher. All bedrooms are upstairs and are very spacious. Closets are a good size with one room including a huge walk in closet. Upstairs bathroom has large double vanity and lots of cabinet space. the pet fee is $450 for the first and $150 for the second.

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4872555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have any available units?
136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop County, TX.
What amenities does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have?
Some of 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G pet-friendly?
Yes, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G is pet friendly.
Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G offer parking?
No, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have a pool?
No, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have accessible units?
Yes, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G has accessible units.
Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
