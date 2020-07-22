136 Pine Hill Loop - Unit G

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace accessible

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE HOME CLOSE TO TOWN - Huge home close to town. Downstairs has hardwood floors and carpet upstairs. Full bathroom downstairs with huge dining room and living room with fireplace. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a walk in pantry. Kitchen includes the range and dishwasher. All bedrooms are upstairs and are very spacious. Closets are a good size with one room including a huge walk in closet. Upstairs bathroom has large double vanity and lots of cabinet space. the pet fee is $450 for the first and $150 for the second.



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.



(RLNE4872555)