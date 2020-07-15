126 Pinewood Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

Minutes to Town - Minutes to the Lake - Water up to $50 and lawn care included. Cute cabin located just a few minutes from town and the lake. The home has a 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and open concept eat in kitchen - living room. You'll be minutes to the lake and as well as minutes to shopping, schools, and employers.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions. Breed restrictions apply



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR® License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR® -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.



(RLNE3849653)