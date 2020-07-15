All apartments in Bastrop County
Find more places like 126 Pinewood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop County, TX
/
126 Pinewood Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

126 Pinewood Dr.

126 Pine Wood Drive · (512) 332-0513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

126 Pine Wood Drive, Bastrop County, TX 78602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Pinewood Dr. · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
Minutes to Town - Minutes to the Lake - Water up to $50 and lawn care included. Cute cabin located just a few minutes from town and the lake. The home has a 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and open concept eat in kitchen - living room. You'll be minutes to the lake and as well as minutes to shopping, schools, and employers.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions. Breed restrictions apply

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

Visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for more information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Listing provided by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR® License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR® -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE3849653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Pinewood Dr. have any available units?
126 Pinewood Dr. has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 126 Pinewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
126 Pinewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Pinewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Pinewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 126 Pinewood Dr. offer parking?
No, 126 Pinewood Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 126 Pinewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Pinewood Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Pinewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 126 Pinewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 126 Pinewood Dr. have accessible units?
Yes, 126 Pinewood Dr. has accessible units.
Does 126 Pinewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Pinewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Pinewood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Pinewood Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 126 Pinewood Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way
Bastrop County, TX 78602

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXCollege Station, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXManor, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWells Branch, TXBrushy Creek, TX
Hutto, TXTaylor, TXBuda, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXLago Vista, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXCibolo, TXSchertz, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity