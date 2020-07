Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This two story home offers great space for you and your family! Amazing floorplan offering vaulted ceilings, plush carpet and ceramic tile throughout, and a nice sized backyard to enjoy. Kitchen, with views of the spacious living room and dining room, features lots of storage space, black appliances and pretty oak cabinetry. Master suite is equipped with large tiled tub as well as a walk-in closet. Come view this beauty today!